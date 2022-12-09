Dr. Catherine Rapp, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rapp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Catherine Rapp, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Catherine Rapp, MD is an Orthopedic Specialist in Cape Girardeau, MO. They graduated from 2008 - Southern Illinois University, Springfield, IL|Southern Illinois University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center.
Dr. Rapp works at
Locations
Advanced Orthopedic Specialists48 Doctors Park, Cape Girardeau, MO 63703 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
DR RAPP IE A WONDERFUL DOC. V SHE TAKES TIME TO LISTEN & ANSWERS YOUR QUESTIONS. IVE HAD TO GET 2 SHOULDER INJ IN MY BYCEP TENDON & BARLEY EVEN FELT INJ. SHE ALSO HAS TAKE. MY MOM AS A PT AFTER SHE BROKE HER WRIST. THE HOSPITAL WHERE WE LOVE WAS GOING TO PUT HER OFF FOR A WEEK TO BE SEEN W A DISPLACED WRIST. I CALLED DR RAPP SHE GOT HER IN THE NEXT DAY & TO O.R IN 2 DAYS. SHES BEEN WONDERFUL TO MY 85 YO MOTHER IM VERY THANKFUL TO DR LENT FOR SENDING ME TO HER..
About Dr. Catherine Rapp, MD
- Orthopedics
- English
- 1285892950
Education & Certifications
- Adult Shoulder & Elbow Reconstruction, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Mi|William Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Mi
- 2013 - Naval Medical Center, Portsmouth, VA|Naval Medical Center, Portsmouth VA
- 2008 - Southern Illinois University, Springfield, IL|Southern Illinois University School Of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
