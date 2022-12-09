See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Cape Girardeau, MO
Orthopedics
Dr. Catherine Rapp, MD is an Orthopedic Specialist in Cape Girardeau, MO. They graduated from 2008 - Southern Illinois University, Springfield, IL|Southern Illinois University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center.

Dr. Rapp works at Advanced Orthopedic Specialists in Cape Girardeau, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Advanced Orthopedic Specialists
    Advanced Orthopedic Specialists
48 Doctors Park, Cape Girardeau, MO 63703

  Saint Francis Medical Center

Spinal and Postural Screening
Joint Fluid Test
McMurray's Test
Bone Scan Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Shoulder Repair Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Shoulder Surgery Chevron Icon
Bicep Repairs Chevron Icon
Biceps Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Distal Radius Fracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Sports Medicine Related Procedures Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MedCost
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • Virginia Health Network
    • Worker's Compensation

    4.6
    Dec 09, 2022
    DR RAPP IE A WONDERFUL DOC. V SHE TAKES TIME TO LISTEN & ANSWERS YOUR QUESTIONS. IVE HAD TO GET 2 SHOULDER INJ IN MY BYCEP TENDON & BARLEY EVEN FELT INJ. SHE ALSO HAS TAKE. MY MOM AS A PT AFTER SHE BROKE HER WRIST. THE HOSPITAL WHERE WE LOVE WAS GOING TO PUT HER OFF FOR A WEEK TO BE SEEN W A DISPLACED WRIST. I CALLED DR RAPP SHE GOT HER IN THE NEXT DAY & TO O.R IN 2 DAYS. SHES BEEN WONDERFUL TO MY 85 YO MOTHER IM VERY THANKFUL TO DR LENT FOR SENDING ME TO HER..
    Cassie L Taylor — Dec 09, 2022
    Orthopedics
    English
    1285892950
    Adult Shoulder & Elbow Reconstruction, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Mi|William Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Mi
    2013 - Naval Medical Center, Portsmouth, VA|Naval Medical Center, Portsmouth VA
    2008 - Southern Illinois University, Springfield, IL|Southern Illinois University School Of Medicine
    Orthopedic Surgery
    Dr. Catherine Rapp, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rapp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rapp has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rapp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rapp works at Advanced Orthopedic Specialists in Cape Girardeau, MO. View the full address on Dr. Rapp’s profile.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Rapp. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rapp.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rapp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rapp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

