Dr. Catherine Rainbow, MD

Sports Medicine
4.8 (19)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Catherine Rainbow, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC. 

Dr. Rainbow works at Atrium Health Sports Medicine And Injury Care in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Levine Children's Specialty Center - Ballantyne
    14214 Ballantyne Lake Rd Ste 150, Charlotte, NC 28277 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 863-4878
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Catherine Rainbow, MD

    Specialties
    • Sports Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1598970840
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Sports Medicine
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Catherine Rainbow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rainbow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rainbow has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rainbow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rainbow works at Atrium Health Sports Medicine And Injury Care in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Dr. Rainbow’s profile.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Rainbow. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rainbow.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rainbow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rainbow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

