Dr. Catherine Rainbow, MD
Overview
Dr. Catherine Rainbow, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC.
Locations
Levine Children's Specialty Center - Ballantyne14214 Ballantyne Lake Rd Ste 150, Charlotte, NC 28277 Directions (704) 863-4878Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rainbow is an outstanding physician. She listens and provides proper consultation and resolution of your problems. I am a Registered Nurse and I am very selective with physicians. I have seen her for bilateral tennis elbow, Ankle Joint Issues, and Knee Pain. She has referred me to a surgeon once but took care of the other issues. I would highly recommend her. Very awesome bedside Manner and excellent care!
About Dr. Catherine Rainbow, MD
- Sports Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- Sports Medicine
Dr. Rainbow has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rainbow accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rainbow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Rainbow. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rainbow.
