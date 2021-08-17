Overview

Dr. Catherine Potts, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.



Dr. Potts works at Virginia Mason Bellevue Medical Center in Bellevue, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

