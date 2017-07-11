Dr. Catherine Porter, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Porter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Catherine Porter, DO
Overview
Dr. Catherine Porter, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in West Chester, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Chester County Hospital.
Dr. Porter works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Womens Speciality Center915 Old Fern Hill Rd Bldg D, West Chester, PA 19380 Directions (610) 423-4556
-
2
Chester County Hospital701 E Marshall St, West Chester, PA 19380 Directions (610) 423-4556
- 3 915 Old Fern Road Bldng # D, Philadelphia, PA 19380 Directions (610) 423-4556
Hospital Affiliations
- Chester County Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Shield of California
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Porter?
Dr. Porter is compassionate, thorough, and gives you all the time you need for questions or concerns. The nurses and office staff are all helpful and caring. I highly recommend this practice!!
About Dr. Catherine Porter, DO
- General Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1255606521
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Porter has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Porter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Porter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Porter works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Porter. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Porter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Porter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Porter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.