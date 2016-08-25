Dr. Popkin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Catherine Popkin, MD
Overview
Dr. Catherine Popkin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West and Memorial Regional Hospital.
Locations
- 1 8200 W Sunrise Blvd Ste 2, Plantation, FL 33322 Directions (561) 447-0614
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital West
- Memorial Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Caring and professional. I've been a patient for several years. Had multiple procedures. Very happy with the care I've received.
About Dr. Catherine Popkin, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1407862196
Education & Certifications
- EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY
