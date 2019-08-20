Dr. Catherine Pointon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pointon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Catherine Pointon, MD
Overview
Dr. Catherine Pointon, MD is a Dermatologist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Locations
Charlotte Office12611 N Community House Rd Ste 102, Charlotte, NC 28277 Directions (704) 544-8200
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
This was my first visit. She took the time to get to know me and my medical history. She was very through and very nice!! I scheduled my next checkup!
About Dr. Catherine Pointon, MD
- Dermatology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1386608115
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pointon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pointon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pointon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pointon has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Dermatitis and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pointon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pointon speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Pointon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pointon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pointon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pointon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.