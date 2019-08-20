Overview

Dr. Catherine Pointon, MD is a Dermatologist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Pointon works at Dermatology Prac The Carolinas in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Dermatitis and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.