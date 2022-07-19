See All General Surgeons in Highland Park, IL
Dr. Catherine Pesce, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Catherine Pesce, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (18)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Catherine Pesce, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Highland Park, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Rush Medical College and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital, Highland Park Hospital and Skokie Hospital.

Dr. Pesce works at NorthShore University Health System in Highland Park, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Compare with other General Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Omar Ghanem, MD
Dr. Omar Ghanem, MD
10 (4)
View Profile
Dr. Benzon Dy, MD
Dr. Benzon Dy, MD
10 (9)
View Profile
Dr. Melanie Lyden, MD
Dr. Melanie Lyden, MD
10 (3)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northshore Medical Group
    777 Park Ave W Ste B400, Highland Park, IL 60035 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 570-1700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Evanston Hospital
  • Glenbrook Hospital
  • Highland Park Hospital
  • Skokie Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Breast Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Skin Screenings
Breast Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Skin Screenings

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Pesce?

    Jul 19, 2022
    Dr. Pesce is an excellent surgeon. My procedure went well and she provided calm and comfort throughout the process. I came to her for a second opinion and ended up having surgery with her. She was calm, friendly, detailed oriented and willing to go over things multiple time with me. She personally called me to answer questions, which is not very common. She was also very accommodating and helped me get appointments set up herself to make it easier for me to come to Illinois. Very friendly, low drama, focuses on the solution and makes you feel comfortable. Excellent bedside manners. Highly recommend Dr. Pesce.
    Marcy M. — Jul 19, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Catherine Pesce, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Catherine Pesce, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Pesce to family and friends

    Dr. Pesce's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Pesce

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Catherine Pesce, MD.

    About Dr. Catherine Pesce, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1073663852
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Rush Medical College
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Catherine Pesce, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pesce is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pesce has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pesce has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pesce works at NorthShore University Health System in Highland Park, IL. View the full address on Dr. Pesce’s profile.

    Dr. Pesce has seen patients for Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pesce on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Pesce. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pesce.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pesce, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pesce appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Catherine Pesce, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.