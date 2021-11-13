Dr. Catherine O'Shea, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Shea is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Catherine O'Shea, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Catherine O'Shea, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital.
Dr. O'Shea works at
Locations
-
1
Associates in Gastroenterology2940 N Circle Dr, Colorado Springs, CO 80909 Directions (719) 635-7321Friday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Associates In Gastroenterology P.C.6011 E Woodmen Rd Ste 345, Colorado Springs, CO 80923 Directions (719) 635-7321Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Penrose Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- CNIC Health Solutions
- Cofinity
- Colorado Access
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- NALC Health Benefit Plan
- National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC)
- PacifiCare Health Systems
- PHCS
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- Tricare
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. O'Shea?
Dr. O’Shea was very kind, thoroughly explained everything, and was right on schedule. I would definitely recommend her to friends and family.
About Dr. Catherine O'Shea, DO
- Gastroenterology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1023212602
Education & Certifications
- WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. O'Shea has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. O'Shea accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. O'Shea has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. O'Shea works at
Dr. O'Shea has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Nausea and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. O'Shea on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Shea. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Shea.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Shea, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Shea appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.