Dr. Catherine Okonji, MD
Overview
Dr. Catherine Okonji, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Missouri City, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center and HCA Houston Healthcare West.
Dr. Okonji works at
Locations
Northwest Urgent Care6840 Highway 6 Ste A, Missouri City, TX 77459 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
- HCA Houston Healthcare West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Okonji is one of the best doctors I have had interactions with. Her bedside manner is personable, she listens and has an ability to make you feel like you are the only patient she has. I recently switched insurance and the first thing I did was to ensure that me and my family will still be able to see Dr. Okonji. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Catherine Okonji, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Med
- Baylor Coll of Med Affill Hosps
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Okonji has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Okonji accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Okonji has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Okonji. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Okonji.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Okonji, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Okonji appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.