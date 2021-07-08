Dr. Catherine O'Connor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Connor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Catherine O'Connor, MD
Overview
Dr. Catherine O'Connor, MD is a Breast Surgical Oncology Specialist in Oneonta, NY. They specialize in Breast Surgical Oncology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Of Carbondale.
Locations
Oneonta Surgical Associates449 Main St, Oneonta, NY 13820 Directions (607) 432-5680
OptumCare3175 Saint Rose Pkwy Ste 200, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 877-8300Monday8:30am - 3:15pmTuesday8:30am - 3:15pmWednesday8:30am - 3:15pmThursday8:30am - 3:15pmFriday8:30am - 3:15pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital Of Carbondale
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Medicaid
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Explains well, patient, so happy to have had ger as my surgeon
About Dr. Catherine O'Connor, MD
- Breast Surgical Oncology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1134189434
Education & Certifications
- Baystate Med Center
- none
- University of South Florida College of Medicine
- 1984
