Dr. Catherine Oberg, MD
Dr. Catherine Oberg, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance, Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, Torrance Memorial Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.
Locations
UCLA Health3701 Skypark Dr Ste 200, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 378-8900
- 2 200 Medical Plz 365, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 825-8061
Ucla Department of Surgery10833 Le Conte Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 825-5316
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
About Dr. Catherine Oberg, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 12 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
