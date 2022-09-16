Dr. Catherine Nosal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nosal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Catherine Nosal, MD
Overview
Dr. Catherine Nosal, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They completed their residency with Beth-Israel Deaconess Medical Center
Locations
Northwestern Medical Group Faculty Obstetrics and Gynecology675 N Saint Clair St Ste 14-200, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-4458
Northwestern Medicine Primary & Specialty Care Evanston1630 Sherman Ave Ste 200, Evanston, IL 60201 Directions (847) 535-7057
Northwestern Medical Group - Evanston1704 Maple Ave Ste 200, Evanston, IL 60201 Directions (847) 926-0106
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- HFN
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Nosal was fantastic. She has one of the best bedside manners I've encountered and made sure I was comfortable and all questions answered.
About Dr. Catherine Nosal, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Dutch
- 1033591417
Education & Certifications
- Beth-Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nosal has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nosal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nosal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nosal speaks Dutch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nosal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nosal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.