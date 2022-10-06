Dr. Catherine Ngo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ngo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Catherine Ngo, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Wake Forest University and is affiliated with Saddleback Medical Center.
Saddleback Medical Group - Gastroenterology24221 Calle de la Louisa Ste 300, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Directions (949) 770-7163Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Saddleback Gastroenterology24221 Calle de Ste 300, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Directions
- Saddleback Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr.Ngo, Is extremely dedicated, knowledgeable, caring, follows through, efficient and highly skilled. I highly recommend her. Extremely Wanda Cavalier
- Gastroenterology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- University Of California, Davis
- Wake Forest University
- University of California, Los Angeles. (UCLA)
- Gastroenterology
