Overview

Dr. Catherine McGuinn, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Hematology & Oncology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Hematology-Oncology. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. McGuinn works at Pediatric Hematology/Oncology in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hemophilia, Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) and Bleeding Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.