Dr. Catherine McDonald, MD
Dr. Catherine McDonald, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Lake Charles Memorial Hospital.
Nhs Pennsylvania106 Heymann Blvd, Lafayette, LA 70503 Directions (337) 504-4333
- Lake Charles Memorial Hospital
She's understanding and listens to me.
About Dr. Catherine McDonald, MD
- Psychiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Psychiatry
Dr. McDonald has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. McDonald. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McDonald.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McDonald, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McDonald appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.