Dr. McCarthy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Catherine McCarthy, MD
Overview
Dr. Catherine McCarthy, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Mc Lean, VA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 6723 Whittier Ave Ste 403, Mc Lean, VA 22101 Directions (703) 288-3535
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McCarthy?
I saw Dr. McCarthy when I was much younger (8 y.o.) for less than a year due to feeling sad a lot. I'm now in my early 20's and have had some more problems come up in my life over the past several years and had to see a new psychiatrist. Dr. McCarthy was, of course, my first option, but unfortunately her schedule was maxed out. That being said, I will always remember Dr. McCarthy very fondly. She is very kind and really helped me feel better when I saw her. Thanks for everything!
About Dr. Catherine McCarthy, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1326266883
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McCarthy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. McCarthy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCarthy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCarthy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCarthy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.