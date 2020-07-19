Overview

Dr. Catherine Mazzola, MD is a Pediatric Neurosurgery Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Neurosurgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Hackensack University Medical Center, Morristown Medical Center, Overlook Medical Center and University Hospital.



Dr. Mazzola works at New Jersey Pediatric Neuroscience Institute in Hackensack, NJ with other offices in Morristown, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Hydrocephalus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.