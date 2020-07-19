See All Pediatric Neurosurgeons in Hackensack, NJ
Dr. Catherine Mazzola, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Catherine Mazzola, MD

Pediatric Neurosurgery
4.5 (25)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Catherine Mazzola, MD is a Pediatric Neurosurgery Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Neurosurgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Hackensack University Medical Center, Morristown Medical Center, Overlook Medical Center and University Hospital.

Dr. Mazzola works at New Jersey Pediatric Neuroscience Institute in Hackensack, NJ with other offices in Morristown, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Hydrocephalus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    New Jersey Pediatric Neuroscience Institute
    385 Prospect Ave Ste 2, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 966-9300
  2. 2
    New Jersey Pediatric Neuroscience Institute
    131 Madison Ave Fl 3, Morristown, NJ 07960 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 326-9000
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
  • Hackensack University Medical Center
  • Morristown Medical Center
  • Overlook Medical Center
  • University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hydrocephalus
Chiari's Deformity
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus
Hydrocephalus
Chiari's Deformity
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniosynostosis, Autosomal Dominant Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acrocephalosyndactyly Chevron Icon
Arachnoid Cyst Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Baclofen Pump Therapy Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bracheal Plexus Birth Injuries Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Injuries Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Brain Lesion Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Congenital Craniosynostosis Maternal Hyperthyroiditis Chevron Icon
Congenital Facial Deformity Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Extradural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Mandibular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Movement Disorders Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Plagiocephaly Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shunts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shunts
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord and Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Surgical Orthodontics Chevron Icon
Syringomyelia Chevron Icon
Tethered Spinal Cord Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Vascular Anomaly Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Malformations Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Medicaid of New Jersey
    • MultiPlan
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Mazzola?

    Jul 19, 2020
    Dr Mazzola and her team (Dr. Morin, Dr. Tatiana and the wonderful Arleen) are simply the best. She diagnosed my 3 month-old-baby at first sight before X-rays. Only someone with more than 20 years´experience and the gift given by God can do this diagnose. One month later, the surgery of my baby was perfectly done. There is no word in the vocabulary that parents can said to thank everything done. God bless her, her team and America.
    — Jul 19, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Catherine Mazzola, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Catherine Mazzola, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Mazzola to family and friends

    Dr. Mazzola's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Mazzola

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Catherine Mazzola, MD.

    About Dr. Catherine Mazzola, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1295792380
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Pittsburgh Medical Center-Children's Hospital-Pediatric Neurosurgery
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • UMDNJ New Jersey Medical School-Neurosurgery
    Residency
    Internship
    • Rutgers New Jersey Medical School
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • College Of Mount St. Vincent
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Catherine Mazzola, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mazzola is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mazzola has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mazzola has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mazzola has seen patients for Hydrocephalus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mazzola on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Mazzola. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mazzola.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mazzola, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mazzola appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Catherine Mazzola, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.