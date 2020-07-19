Dr. Catherine Mazzola, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mazzola is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Catherine Mazzola, MD
Overview
Dr. Catherine Mazzola, MD is a Pediatric Neurosurgery Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Neurosurgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Hackensack University Medical Center, Morristown Medical Center, Overlook Medical Center and University Hospital.
Locations
New Jersey Pediatric Neuroscience Institute385 Prospect Ave Ste 2, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 966-9300
New Jersey Pediatric Neuroscience Institute131 Madison Ave Fl 3, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 326-9000Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Morristown Medical Center
- Overlook Medical Center
- University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Medicaid of New Jersey
- MultiPlan
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Mazzola and her team (Dr. Morin, Dr. Tatiana and the wonderful Arleen) are simply the best. She diagnosed my 3 month-old-baby at first sight before X-rays. Only someone with more than 20 years´experience and the gift given by God can do this diagnose. One month later, the surgery of my baby was perfectly done. There is no word in the vocabulary that parents can said to thank everything done. God bless her, her team and America.
About Dr. Catherine Mazzola, MD
- Pediatric Neurosurgery
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1295792380
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pittsburgh Medical Center-Children's Hospital-Pediatric Neurosurgery
- UMDNJ New Jersey Medical School-Neurosurgery
- Rutgers New Jersey Medical School
- UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
- College Of Mount St. Vincent
