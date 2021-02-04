See All Pediatricians in Stockbridge, GA
Dr. Catherine Mauer Turingan, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Catherine Mauer Turingan, MD

Pediatrics
4 (9)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Catherine Mauer Turingan, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Stockbridge, GA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE EAST / RAMON MAGSAYSAY MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER.

Dr. Mauer Turingan works at The Kids Specialist Henry Pediatrics LLC in Stockbridge, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Pediatric Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Leslie Meyers-Joseph, MD
Dr. Leslie Meyers-Joseph, MD
10 (5)
View Profile
Dr. Wanda Williams, MD
Dr. Wanda Williams, MD
8 (4)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    The Kids Specialist Henry Pediatrics LLC
    1215 Eagles 109 109 Lndg Pkwy Ste 108, Stockbridge, GA 30281 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 289-8184
  2. 2
    The Kids Specialist Henry Pediatrics LLC
    1215 Eagles Landing Pkwy Ste 108/109, Stockbridge, GA 30281 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 289-8184

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Obesity Counseling
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Obesity Counseling
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Obesity Counseling Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Mauer Turingan?

    Feb 04, 2021
    My kids were patients of Dr. Mauer from infant until we moved out of state. We were patients for over 10 years with 3 kids. She was so patient and caring for our children as infants and as they grew. My kids still have the well visit books that she gives. She always asked how we were doing and reminded us that we as parents have to take care of ourselves and our relationship, in order to care for our kids. Her energy was always so electric and sweet when she came in the room. I can hear her walking in saying" how's my baby", or "where did our baby go", as the kids got older. I would highly recommend Dr. Mauer and the kids specialist group as they are superior, smart doctors who really love and care for our kids. If we didn't live so far, we would come back to Georgia for check-ups with Dr. Mauer.
    — Feb 04, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Catherine Mauer Turingan, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Catherine Mauer Turingan, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Mauer Turingan to family and friends

    Dr. Mauer Turingan's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Mauer Turingan

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Catherine Mauer Turingan, MD.

    About Dr. Catherine Mauer Turingan, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1912992520
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF THE EAST / RAMON MAGSAYSAY MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Catherine Mauer Turingan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mauer Turingan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mauer Turingan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mauer Turingan works at The Kids Specialist Henry Pediatrics LLC in Stockbridge, GA. View the full address on Dr. Mauer Turingan’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Mauer Turingan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mauer Turingan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mauer Turingan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mauer Turingan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Catherine Mauer Turingan, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.