Overview

Dr. Catherine Mauer Turingan, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Stockbridge, GA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE EAST / RAMON MAGSAYSAY MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER.



Dr. Mauer Turingan works at The Kids Specialist Henry Pediatrics LLC in Stockbridge, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.