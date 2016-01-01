Dr. Marcum has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Catherine Marcum, MD
Dr. Catherine Marcum, MD is a dermatologist in Lakeland, FL. She currently practices at Watson Clinic LLP. She accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Marcum is board certified in Dermatology.
Watson Clinic South1033 N PARKWAY FRONTAGE RD, Lakeland, FL 33803 Directions (863) 647-8011Wednesday7:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Dermatology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1437348497
- University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
- Dermatology
Dr. Marcum accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marcum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marcum has seen patients for Dermatitis, Seborrheic Dermatitis and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marcum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Marcum. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marcum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marcum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marcum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.