Dr. Catherine Lucero, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Catherine Lucero, MD is a Hepatology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Hepatology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Miami Miller School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital.
Dr. Lucero works at
Locations
Center for Liver Disease and Transplantation41 Elizabeth St, New York, NY 10013 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent experience.
About Dr. Catherine Lucero, MD
- Hepatology
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons|New York University School of Medicine
- University of Miami Miller School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Transplant Hepatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lucero has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lucero accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Lucero. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lucero.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lucero, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lucero appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.