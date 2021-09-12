Overview

Dr. Catherine Lucero, MD is a Hepatology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Hepatology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Miami Miller School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital.



Dr. Lucero works at Center for Liver Disease and Transplantation in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.