Breast Surgery
Overview

Dr. Catherine Loveland-Jones, MD is a Breast Surgery Specialist in Camden, NJ. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.

Dr. Loveland-Jones works at MD Anderson Cancer Center at Cooper in Camden, NJ with other offices in Voorhees, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Lumpectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    MD Anderson Cancer Center at Cooper - Camden
    2 Cooper Plz Rm C4060E, Camden, NJ 08103
  2. 2
    Janet Knowles Breast Cancer Center
    900 Centennial Blvd, Voorhees, NJ 08043

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Basal Type Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Recurrence Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Invasive Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Invasive Ductal Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Locally Advanced Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secretory Breast Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 17, 2022
    Dr. Loveland Jones has amazing. I can’t express how grateful I am to have such a caring and thorough doctor. From my first appointment through surgery she cared and and I felt very supported by her and the entire team. Dr. Loveland Jones checked in on me over the weekend after my surgery during a holiday weekend. If you have to go through this process I cannot recommend Dr. Loveland Jones enough.
    Merideth Koch — Jan 17, 2022
    About Dr. Catherine Loveland-Jones, MD

    Breast Surgery
    English
    Female
    1295996361
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center
    Temple University Hospital
    University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
    General Surgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Cooper University Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Catherine Loveland-Jones, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Loveland-Jones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Loveland-Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Loveland-Jones has seen patients for Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Lumpectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Loveland-Jones on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Loveland-Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Loveland-Jones.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Loveland-Jones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Loveland-Jones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

