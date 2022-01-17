Dr. Catherine Loveland-Jones, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Loveland-Jones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Catherine Loveland-Jones, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Catherine Loveland-Jones, MD is a Breast Surgery Specialist in Camden, NJ. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.
Dr. Loveland-Jones works at
Locations
-
1
MD Anderson Cancer Center at Cooper - Camden2 Cooper Plz Rm C4060E, Camden, NJ 08103 Directions
-
2
Janet Knowles Breast Cancer Center900 Centennial Blvd, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Loveland-Jones?
Dr. Loveland Jones has amazing. I can’t express how grateful I am to have such a caring and thorough doctor. From my first appointment through surgery she cared and and I felt very supported by her and the entire team. Dr. Loveland Jones checked in on me over the weekend after my surgery during a holiday weekend. If you have to go through this process I cannot recommend Dr. Loveland Jones enough.
About Dr. Catherine Loveland-Jones, MD
- Breast Surgery
- English
- Female
- 1295996361
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center
- Temple University Hospital
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- General Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooper University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Loveland-Jones has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Loveland-Jones accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Loveland-Jones using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Loveland-Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Loveland-Jones works at
Dr. Loveland-Jones has seen patients for Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Lumpectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Loveland-Jones on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Loveland-Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Loveland-Jones.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Loveland-Jones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Loveland-Jones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.