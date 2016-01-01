Dr. Catherine Long, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Long is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Catherine Long, MD
Overview
Dr. Catherine Long, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in Green Bay, WI. They specialize in Pediatric Hematology & Oncology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center and HSHS St. Vincent Hospital.
Locations
HSHS St. Vincent Hospital835 S Van Buren St Rm 849, Green Bay, WI 54301 Directions (920) 433-8670
Hospital Affiliations
- HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center
- HSHS St. Vincent Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Catherine Long, MD
- Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1306019138
Education & Certifications
- Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health
- Medical College Wisconsin
- University of Illinois College of Medicine
- Internal Medicine, Pediatric Hematology-Oncology and Pediatrics
