Overview

Dr. Catherine Logan, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Centennial, CO. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Rose Medical Center.



Dr. Logan works at Panorama Orthopedics & Spine Center in Centennial, CO with other offices in Denver, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.