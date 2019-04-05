Overview

Dr. Catherine Locke, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in College Station, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from TX A&amp;M University HSC College of Medicine|TX A&M University HSC College of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX.



Dr. Locke works at CHI St Joseph Health Express Care College Station in College Station, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

