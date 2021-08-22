Dr. Liebhauser has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Catherine Liebhauser, MD
Overview
Dr. Catherine Liebhauser, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Montclair, NJ.
Locations
Carlos Alvare MD311 Claremont Ave Ste 1B, Montclair, NJ 07042 Directions (973) 746-7712
Cedar Grove Family Chiropractic Center LLC411 POMPTON AVE, Cedar Grove, NJ 07009 Directions (973) 746-7712
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Both of my elderly parents were under Dr Liebhauser’s care. Highly recommend her.
About Dr. Catherine Liebhauser, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- Psychiatry
