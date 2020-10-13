Overview

Dr. Catherine Lee, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Genesis Hospital, Marion General Hospital, Mount Carmel East, ProMedica Toledo Hospital and Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Lee works at Columbus Arthritis Center in Columbus, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.