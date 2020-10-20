See All Cardiologists in Fort Myers, FL
Dr. Catherine Law, MD

Cardiology
3 (12)
Dr. Catherine Law, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They graduated from WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital.

Dr. Law works at Florida Heart Associates in Fort Myers, FL with other offices in Cape Coral, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Atrial Flutter along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

  1
    Florida Heart Associates
    Florida Heart Associates
1550 BARKLEY CIR, Fort Myers, FL 33907
(239) 938-2000
  2
    Florida Heart Associates
    Florida Heart Associates
1002 Country Club Blvd, Cape Coral, FL 33990
(239) 938-2000

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Cape Coral Hospital

Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Syncope
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Prinzmetal Angina Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Oct 20, 2020
    In reading some of the bad reviews here, I cant imagine Dr. Law being anything other than a sweetheart. I had my first appointment with her today and I was delighted to find that she was not only very knowledgeable, but she was very sweet and concerned about my heart health as well. She answered all my questions and changed my medication when I told her I was having side effects from my previous medicine. I walked out of there very glad that I had made an appointment with her. I would highly recommend her.
    New patient — Oct 20, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Catherine Law, MD
    About Dr. Catherine Law, MD

    Cardiology
    English
    1285896621
    Medical Education
    Medical Education
    Cardiovascular Disease
    Dr. Law has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Law accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.

    Dr. Law has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Law has seen patients for Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Atrial Flutter, and more.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Law. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Law, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Law appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

