Dr. Laughlin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Catherine Laughlin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Catherine Laughlin, MD is a Dermatologist in Springfield, MO. They specialize in Dermatology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Illinois At Peoria and is affiliated with Cox Medical Center South.
Dr. Laughlin works at
Locations
1
Grove Professional Pharmacy Inc1001 E Primrose St, Springfield, MO 65807 Directions (417) 875-3128Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
2
Primrose Square Offices1536 E Primrose St # D, Springfield, MO 65804 Directions (417) 882-1818
3
Dimmick Laughlin Dermatology LLC1530 E Primrose St Ste D, Springfield, MO 65804 Directions (417) 882-1818
Hospital Affiliations
- Cox Medical Center South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I received a thorough examination of my skin by Dr. Laughlin. I felt very safe in the office as many precautions were in place during this pandemic.
About Dr. Catherine Laughlin, MD
- Dermatology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1114961067
Education & Certifications
- University of Arkansas
- U Ark
- University of Illinois At Peoria
- Illinois State University
- Dermatology
