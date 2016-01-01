Overview

Dr. Catherine Kerschen, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in East Lansing, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Healthcare.



Dr. Kerschen works at MSU Health Care Gastroenterology in East Lansing, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.