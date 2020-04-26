Overview

Dr. Catherine Keating, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Pittsfield, MA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Berkshire Medical Center.



Dr. Keating works at Family Practice Associates in Pittsfield, MA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.