Dr. Catherine Kavanagh, MD
Overview
Dr. Catherine Kavanagh, MD is a Pediatric Nephrology Specialist in White Plains, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Nephrology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Nephrology. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Kavanagh works at
Locations
ColumbiaDoctors - 15 North Broadway15 N Broadway, White Plains, NY 10601 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Catherine Kavanagh, MD
- Pediatric Nephrology
- 9 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS
- Pediatric Nephrology and Pediatrics
