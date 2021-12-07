Overview

Dr. Catherine Katzenmeyer, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport and is affiliated with Baton Rouge General - Bluebonnet, Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center and Woman's Hospital.



Dr. Katzenmeyer works at The Baton Rouge Clinic AMC in Baton Rouge, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.