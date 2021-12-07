Dr. Catherine Katzenmeyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Katzenmeyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Catherine Katzenmeyer, MD
Dr. Catherine Katzenmeyer, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport and is affiliated with Baton Rouge General - Bluebonnet, Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center and Woman's Hospital.
The Baton Rouge Clinic AMC7373 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge, LA 70808 Directions (225) 769-4044Monday7:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baton Rouge General - Bluebonnet
- Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center
- Woman's Hospital
I have never trusted a physician like I’ve trusted Dr. Katzenmyer. I am 100% confident in her recommendations. She is kind and patient with our girls. She is never in a hurry and always gives our girls the opportunity to speak to her directly about questions or concerns they have. She is very aware and proactive about childhood mental health issues, and addresses potentially uncomfortable topics with such gracefulness. We think of Dr. Katzenmyer and her nursing staff as extended family. We are forever grateful that we are so blessed to have her be a part of our parenting journey.
- Pediatrics
- 26 years of experience
- University of Texas Medical Branch
- Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport
Dr. Katzenmeyer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Katzenmeyer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Katzenmeyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Katzenmeyer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Katzenmeyer.
