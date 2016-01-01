See All Pediatricians in Seattle, WA
Dr. Catherine Karr, MD

Pediatrics
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Catherine Karr, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.

Dr. Karr works at Pediatric Care Center at UW Medical Center-Roosevelt in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Pediatric Care Center at UW Medical Center-Roosevelt
    4250 Roosevelt Way Ne, Seattle, WA 98105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UW Medical Center - Montlake

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)

Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon

About Dr. Catherine Karr, MD

  • Pediatrics
Years of Experience
  • 24 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Afrikaans
NPI Number
  • 1326138215
Education & Certifications

  • U WA
Residency
  • Chldns Hosp-U Wa
Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
Board Certifications
  • Pediatrics
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Catherine Karr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Karr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Karr works at Pediatric Care Center at UW Medical Center-Roosevelt in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. Karr’s profile.

Dr. Karr has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karr.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Karr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Karr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

