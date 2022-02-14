Dr. Catherine Karlock, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karlock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Catherine Karlock, DPM
Overview
Dr. Catherine Karlock, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Youngstown, OH.
Dr. Karlock works at
Locations
Austintown Podiatry Association1300 S Canfield Niles Rd Ste 1, Youngstown, OH 44515 Directions (330) 792-6519
- 2 75 SANDSTONE LN, Canfield, OH 44406 Directions (330) 792-6519
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Catherine Karlock is a very professional and personal podiatrist. She shows much interest in the comfort of her patients and is very thorough in her treatment of them. She is on time and willingly takes times to speak with you if you have questions or concerns
About Dr. Catherine Karlock, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1376533422
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Karlock has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karlock accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Karlock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Karlock. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karlock.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Karlock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Karlock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.