Dr. Catherine Karlock, DPM

Podiatry
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Catherine Karlock, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Youngstown, OH. 

Dr. Karlock works at Austintown Podiatry Associates in Youngstown, OH with other offices in Canfield, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Austintown Podiatry Association
    1300 S Canfield Niles Rd Ste 1, Youngstown, OH 44515 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 792-6519
    75 SANDSTONE LN, Canfield, OH 44406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 792-6519

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 14, 2022
    Dr. Catherine Karlock is a very professional and personal podiatrist. She shows much interest in the comfort of her patients and is very thorough in her treatment of them. She is on time and willingly takes times to speak with you if you have questions or concerns
    Helen Marlene Dailey — Feb 14, 2022
    About Dr. Catherine Karlock, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1376533422
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Catherine Karlock, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karlock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Karlock has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Karlock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Karlock. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karlock.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Karlock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Karlock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

