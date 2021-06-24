Dr. Catherine Kapoor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kapoor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Catherine Kapoor, MD
Dr. Catherine Kapoor, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE.
Neurological Physicians of Ariz. Inc.726 N Greenfield Rd Ste 110, Gilbert, AZ 85234 Directions (480) 834-8885
Dr. Kapoor is an excellent neurologist. She is very detailed and explains conditions well. I highly recommend her. However, the office staff needs replacement.
About Dr. Catherine Kapoor, MD
- Neurology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE
Dr. Kapoor has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kapoor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kapoor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kapoor has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Vertigo and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kapoor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Kapoor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kapoor.
