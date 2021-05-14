Overview

Dr. Catherine James-Peters, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fairfield, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from HOLY FAMILY COLLEGE and is affiliated with Flowers Hospital.



Dr. James-Peters works at FAIRFIELD MEDICAL in Fairfield, CA with other offices in Decatur, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.