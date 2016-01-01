Dr. Ikard has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Catherine Ikard, MD
Overview
Dr. Catherine Ikard, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tuscaloosa, AL. They specialize in Neurology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Dch Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Univ. Medical Center850 PETER BRYCE BLVD, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401 Directions (205) 348-1770
Hospital Affiliations
- Dch Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Catherine Ikard, MD
- Neurology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1902072929
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ikard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ikard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ikard works at
Dr. Ikard has seen patients for Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ikard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ikard. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ikard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ikard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ikard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.