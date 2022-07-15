See All Ophthalmologists in Cleveland, OH
Dr. Catherine Hwang, MD

Oculoplastic Surgery
3.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Catherine Hwang, MD is an Oculoplastic Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Oculoplastic Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland Clinic Avon Hospital and Marymount Hospital.

Dr. Hwang works at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH with other offices in Avon, OH, Independence, OH and Lorain, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation, Eyelid Surgery and Eyelid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cleveland Clinic
    9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 444-5892
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Cleveland Clinic Avon Mohs Lab
    33100 Cleveland Clinic Blvd, Avon, OH 44011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 445-4431
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Cleveland Clinic Independence Family He
    5001 Rockside Rd, Independence, OH 44131 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 445-4431
  4. 4
    Lorain Family Health and Surgery Center - Imaging
    5700 Cooper Foster Park Rd W, Lorain, OH 44053 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 445-4431

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cleveland Clinic
  • Cleveland Clinic Avon Hospital
  • Marymount Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Eyelid Surgery
Eyelid Disorders
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Canthoplasty and Canthopexy Chevron Icon
Conjunctivoplasty Chevron Icon
Dacryocystorhinostomy Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Orbital Decompression and Orbitotomy Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Surgery Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Canthotomy Chevron Icon
Chronic Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenectomy Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Dacryocystostomy or Dacryocystotomy Chevron Icon
Drainage of Conjunctival Cyst Chevron Icon
Enucleation of Eye Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Orbit Evisceration Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Repair of Eye Laceration Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jul 15, 2022
    I had emergency surgery this evening to repair multiple facial fractures that was applying pressure to the main orbital muscle causing double vision, numbness, and many other complications. She was abrupt with decision making, and made the best decision for the future of my vision and eyes. I seen a negative review below and I hope others understand that she is a surgeon, not your friend. Operating on many folks daily. From what I know, and have been told not by her, but by colleagues, she’s one of the best in the US. I fully recommend her and her team to the fullest!!
    Zac — Jul 15, 2022
    About Dr. Catherine Hwang, MD

    • Oculoplastic Surgery
    • 20 years of experience
    • English, Korean
    • 1801952890
    Education & Certifications

    • Jules Stein Eye Institute, University Of California Los Angeles (UCLA) Medical Center
    • University of Pennsylvania
    • University Of Pennsylvania (Upenn)
    • University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
    • Emory University, Atlanta, GA
    • Ophthalmology
