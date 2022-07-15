Overview

Dr. Catherine Hwang, MD is an Oculoplastic Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Oculoplastic Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland Clinic Avon Hospital and Marymount Hospital.



Dr. Hwang works at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH with other offices in Avon, OH, Independence, OH and Lorain, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation, Eyelid Surgery and Eyelid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.