Dr. Catherine Huang-Begovic, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (29)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Overview

Dr. Catherine Huang-Begovic, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They graduated from UCLA Medical School and is affiliated with Olympia Medical Center.

Dr. Huang-Begovic works at Dr. Cat Plastic Surgery in Beverly Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Cat Plastic Surgery
    421 N Rodeo Dr Ste 4, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 858-8808
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Make You Perfect
    9735 Wilshire Blvd Ste 330, Beverly Hills, CA 90212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 858-8808

Hospital Affiliations
  • Olympia Medical Center

Gigantomastia
Large Breasts
Liposuction
Gigantomastia
Large Breasts
Liposuction

Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles

Ratings & Reviews
4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 29 ratings
Patient Ratings (29)
5 Star
(28)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
About Dr. Catherine Huang-Begovic, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Languages Spoken
  • English, Mandarin and Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1215191465
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Plastic Surgery - UCLA David Geffen School of Medicine
Internship
  • UCLA
Medical Education
  • UCLA Medical School
Undergraduate School
  • Harvard
Board Certifications
  • Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Catherine Huang-Begovic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huang-Begovic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Huang-Begovic has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Huang-Begovic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Huang-Begovic works at Dr. Cat Plastic Surgery in Beverly Hills, CA. View the full address on Dr. Huang-Begovic’s profile.

29 patients have reviewed Dr. Huang-Begovic. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huang-Begovic.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Huang-Begovic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Huang-Begovic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

