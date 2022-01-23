Dr. Catherine Huang-Begovic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huang-Begovic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Catherine Huang-Begovic, MD
Overview
Dr. Catherine Huang-Begovic, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They graduated from UCLA Medical School and is affiliated with Olympia Medical Center.
Dr. Huang-Begovic works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dr. Cat Plastic Surgery421 N Rodeo Dr Ste 4, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Directions (310) 858-8808Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Make You Perfect9735 Wilshire Blvd Ste 330, Beverly Hills, CA 90212 Directions (310) 858-8808
Hospital Affiliations
- Olympia Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Huang-Begovic?
Dr. Cat is not just some pretentious Beverly Hills surgeon. She is the total opposite and so down to earth. She relates to you and her meticulous work to perfect the symmetry of my breasts. It was worth it! She gave me a nice lift, and now I don't look as top-heavy. she has a warmness with her bedside manner. I had my breast done 10 yrs ago, and I did not get the same treatment as her. Her team was awesome! Shout out to Amy with her warm and funny sense of humor. Julie, great nurse! Taking my calls and answering my questions to ensure I fully understand what I need to do pre/post-op. Emily, thank you for greeting us with your warm smile when we check in. Dr. Cat was so kind and had gorgeous flowers delivered with a sweet note. Dr. Cat, you are the true epiphany of strong, smart, and beautiful. That was also one of the reasons I chose you, aside from stalking you for years watching your work on social media. =)
About Dr. Catherine Huang-Begovic, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English, Mandarin and Spanish
- 1215191465
Education & Certifications
- Plastic Surgery - UCLA David Geffen School of Medicine
- UCLA
- UCLA Medical School
- Harvard
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Huang-Begovic has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Huang-Begovic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Huang-Begovic works at
Dr. Huang-Begovic speaks Mandarin and Spanish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Huang-Begovic. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huang-Begovic.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Huang-Begovic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Huang-Begovic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.