Dr. Catherine Hough, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hough is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Catherine Hough, MD
Overview
Dr. Catherine Hough, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO and is affiliated with Harborview Medical Center.
Dr. Hough works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Chest Clinic at Harborview410 9th Ave N Fl 7, Seattle, WA 98109 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Harborview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hough?
About Dr. Catherine Hough, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1952481921
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Hough using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Hough has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hough works at
Dr. Hough has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hough.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hough, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hough appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.