Overview

Dr. Catherine Hilliker, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Carmel, IN. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel.



Dr. Hilliker works at Ascension Medical Group Carmel Women's Health in Carmel, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.