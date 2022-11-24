See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Carmel, IN
Overview

Dr. Catherine Hilliker, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Carmel, IN. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel.

Dr. Hilliker works at Ascension Medical Group Carmel Women's Health in Carmel, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ascension Medical Group Carmel Women's Health
    13420 N Meridian St Ste 420, Carmel, IN 46032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 582-8500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adenomyosis
Endometriosis
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Adenomyosis
Endometriosis
Ovarian Cancer Screening

Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 46 ratings
    Patient Ratings (46)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Nov 24, 2022
    Dr. Hilliker always makes me comfortable. She listens to my concerns, asks questions and chats. I feel heard and appreciate her bedside manner!
    Andrea C — Nov 24, 2022
    About Dr. Catherine Hilliker, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • English
    • 1760688600
    • INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Catherine Hilliker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hilliker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hilliker has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hilliker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hilliker works at Ascension Medical Group Carmel Women's Health in Carmel, IN. View the full address on Dr. Hilliker’s profile.

    46 patients have reviewed Dr. Hilliker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hilliker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hilliker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hilliker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

