Dr. Catherine Hildebrand, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Catherine Hildebrand, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center.
Dr. Hildebrand works at
Locations
St John Medical Center Inc1923 S Utica Ave, Tulsa, OK 74104 Directions (918) 712-8700
Ob. Gyn. Specialists of Tulsa Pllc1919 S Wheeling Ave Ste 700, Tulsa, OK 74104 Directions (918) 477-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. John Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I took my 15 year old daughter to see her. She listened and explained what she needed to do step by step so my daughter wasn’t scared. She explained our options and asked her if she had any questions. My daughter felt very comfortable with her and loves her. She treated my daughter very kind . Would highly recommend!
About Dr. Catherine Hildebrand, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 10 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Oklahoma HSC
- Univ of OK Coll of Med
