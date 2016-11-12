Overview

Dr. Catherine Hermann, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine and is affiliated with Missouri Baptist Medical Center and St. Luke's Hospital.



Dr. Hermann works at BJC Medical Group Primary Care at Missouri Baptist Medical Center in Saint Louis, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.