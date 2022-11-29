Overview

Dr. Catherine Hegarty, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Springfield, MA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with Baystate Medical Center, Cooley Dickinson Hospital and Mercy Medical Center.



Dr. Hegarty works at Springfield Medical Associates in Springfield, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Polyneuropathy, Polyneuropathy and Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.