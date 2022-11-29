Dr. Catherine Hegarty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hegarty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Catherine Hegarty, MD
Dr. Catherine Hegarty, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Springfield, MA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with Baystate Medical Center, Cooley Dickinson Hospital and Mercy Medical Center.
Springfield Medical Associates2150 Main St Ste 151, Springfield, MA 01104 Directions (413) 739-5676
- Baystate Medical Center
- Cooley Dickinson Hospital
- Mercy Medical Center
Dr. Hegarty has been my endocrinologist for 9 years now. Although sometimes my appointments are "by the book" in terms of the information that she asks, I have never felt rushed or not heard. She is very knowledgeable but also personable, and I don't feel like I am just another number on her to-do list for the day. I appreciate her care and thoughtfulness!
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 28 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS
