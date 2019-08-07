See All Psychiatrists in Morristown, NJ
Dr. Catherine Heffner, DO Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Catherine Heffner, DO

Psychiatry
3 (10)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Catherine Heffner, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / New Jersey School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center.

Dr. Heffner works at Morris Speech Therapy Associates, LLC in Morristown, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Richantly LLC
    55 Madison Ave Ste 400, Morristown, NJ 07960 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 942-6261
    Monday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    7:00am - 7:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Morristown Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.1
Average provider rating
Based on 10 ratings
Patient Ratings (10)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(4)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Heffner?

Aug 07, 2019
Doctor Heffner has been patient and thorough with my care. She takes the time to communicate with you. The conversations have never been one-sided like I have experienced with other drs. I know that she truly cares about my wellbeing and recovery. When she felt I would benefit from medication she made sure that I understood why and all possible pros and cons so I would have the confidence to make a decision. She also suggested adjunct therapies in addition, this with same caring and thorough approach.
— Aug 07, 2019
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Catherine Heffner, DO
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Catherine Heffner, DO?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Heffner to family and friends

Dr. Heffner's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Heffner

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Catherine Heffner, DO.

About Dr. Catherine Heffner, DO

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 23 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1922075696
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / New Jersey School of Osteopathic Medicine
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Catherine Heffner, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heffner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Heffner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Heffner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Heffner works at Morris Speech Therapy Associates, LLC in Morristown, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Heffner’s profile.

10 patients have reviewed Dr. Heffner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heffner.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heffner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heffner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Catherine Heffner, DO?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.