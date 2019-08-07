Dr. Catherine Heffner, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heffner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Catherine Heffner, DO
Overview
Dr. Catherine Heffner, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / New Jersey School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center.
Dr. Heffner works at
Locations
Richantly LLC55 Madison Ave Ste 400, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (646) 942-6261Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pmSaturday7:00am - 7:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Morristown Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Heffner has been patient and thorough with my care. She takes the time to communicate with you. The conversations have never been one-sided like I have experienced with other drs. I know that she truly cares about my wellbeing and recovery. When she felt I would benefit from medication she made sure that I understood why and all possible pros and cons so I would have the confidence to make a decision. She also suggested adjunct therapies in addition, this with same caring and thorough approach.
About Dr. Catherine Heffner, DO
- Psychiatry
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1922075696
Education & Certifications
- University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / New Jersey School of Osteopathic Medicine
Dr. Heffner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heffner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Heffner works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Heffner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heffner.
