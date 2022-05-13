Overview

Dr. Catherine Harris, MD is an Urology Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Urology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio and is affiliated with Mercy Regional Medical Center, Penrose Hospital, Southwest Memorial Hospital, St. Anthony Hospital and UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.



Dr. Harris works at The Urology Center of Colorado in Colorado Springs, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Polyuria and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.