Dr. Catherine Harris, MD
Overview
Dr. Catherine Harris, MD is an Urology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Santa Clara Valley Medical Center.
Locations
Santa Clara Valley Medical Center751 S Bascom Ave, San Jose, CA 95128 Directions (408) 793-2560Monday8:30am - 9:00pmTuesday8:30am - 9:00pmWednesday8:30am - 9:00pmThursday8:30am - 9:00pmFriday8:30am - 9:00pmSaturday9:00am - 8:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Santa Clara Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Harris is a Urology specialist that helped me at Valley Medical Center ER. She communicates clearly, has empathy and is very knowledgable about my treatment and educating me about the process. She is a great doctor and currently helping me recover through a very difficult and painful time in my life.
About Dr. Catherine Harris, MD
- Urology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1093041626
Education & Certifications
- TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harris has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harris accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harris has seen patients for Neurogenic Bladder, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Harris. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harris.
