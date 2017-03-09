Overview

Dr. Catherine Harris, MD is an Urology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Santa Clara Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Harris works at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center in San Jose, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Neurogenic Bladder, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.