Dr. Catherine Harrell, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Catherine Harrell, MD is a Dermatologist in Benbrook, TX. They completed their residency with M D Anderson Cancer Ctr
Dr. Harrell works at
Dermatology Specialists of Fort Worth PLLC6100 Southwest Blvd Ste 100, Benbrook, TX 76109 Directions (817) 989-1221
- Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Harrell is the best dermatologist I've ever been to. She's kind, understanding and will answer all of your questions completely. And best of all, she truly cares about her patient's health!!!
- Dermatology
- English, Spanish
- 1982976205
- M D Anderson Cancer Ctr
- Baylor University
- Dermatology
Dr. Harrell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harrell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harrell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harrell has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Acne and Rosacea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harrell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Harrell speaks Spanish.
88 patients have reviewed Dr. Harrell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harrell.
