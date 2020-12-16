See All Dermatologists in Benbrook, TX
Dr. Catherine Harrell, MD

Dermatology
5 (88)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Catherine Harrell, MD is a Dermatologist in Benbrook, TX. They completed their residency with M D Anderson Cancer Ctr

Dr. Harrell works at Dermatology Specialists of Fort Worth PLLC in Benbrook, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Acne and Rosacea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatology Specialists of Fort Worth PLLC
    6100 Southwest Blvd Ste 100, Benbrook, TX 76109

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Acne
Rosacea
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Acne
Rosacea
Actinic Keratosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Dry Skin
Folliculitis
Hair Loss
Psoriasis
Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Warts
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Cancer
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Lipomas
Skin Discoloration
Telegen Effluvium
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acanthosis Nigricans
Arthritis
Athlete's Foot
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Birthmark
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Cellulitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Lesion
Fungal Nail Infection
Granuloma of Skin
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hidradenitis
Hives
Impetigo
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Keloid Scar
Lichen Planus
Melanoma
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Psoriatic Arthritis
Rash
Scabies
Seborrheic Keratosis
Shingles
Skin Cancer
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Tinea Versicolor
Venous Insufficiency
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Boil
Bowenoid Papulosis
Burn Injuries
Cancer
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Canker Sore
Cold Sore
Dermatomyositis
Difficulty With Walking
Dyshydrotic Eczema
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents
Erythema Multiforme
Excessive Sweating
Gait Abnormality
Genital Warts
Heart Disease
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Jock Itch
Joint Pain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Pemphigoid
Pemphigus
Pilonidal Cyst
Pityriasis Rosea
Plantar Wart
Sarcoidosis
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Skin Infections
Skin Tag Removal
Skin Ulcer
Spider Veins
Sunburn
Varicose Eczema
Varicose Veins
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Dec 16, 2020
    Dr. Harrell is the best dermatologist I've ever been to. She's kind, understanding and will answer all of your questions completely. And best of all, she truly cares about her patient's health!!!
    Jennifer Douthit — Dec 16, 2020
    About Dr. Catherine Harrell, MD

    • Dermatology
    • English, Spanish
    • 1982976205
    Education & Certifications

    • M D Anderson Cancer Ctr
    • Baylor University
    • Dermatology
