Dr. Catherine Ham, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Catherine Ham, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Neurology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with VCU Medical Center Main Hospital.
Dr. Ham works at
Locations
Medical College of Virginia Hospitals1250 E Marshall St, Richmond, VA 23298 Directions (804) 527-4540
VCU Health Ambulatory Care Center417 N 11th St, Richmond, VA 23298 Directions (804) 360-4669
Hospital Affiliations
- VCU Medical Center Main Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Ham is fantastic!! I have suffered with migraine and cluster headaches since I was 18 years old and have gone through more neurologists than I can even remember. I have been a patient of Dr. Ham for 2 years and my headaches have improved from 3 or 4 a week to a few times a month and not nearly as long-lasting and severe. I highly recommend her!!
About Dr. Catherine Ham, MD
- Neurology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1609073139
Education & Certifications
- VCU MCV Hosp
- Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med
- College of William and Mary
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ham has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ham works at
Dr. Ham has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Ham. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ham.
