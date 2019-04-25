Dr. Hagerty has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Catherine Hagerty, MD
Overview
Dr. Catherine Hagerty, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New Bern, NC. They specialize in Neurology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with CarolinaEast Medical Center.
Dr. Hagerty works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Cchc Neurology2861 Trent Rd, New Bern, NC 28562 Directions (252) 636-5135
Hospital Affiliations
- CarolinaEast Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hagerty?
I have been seeing Dr. Hagerty for many years. She takes time with each patient, so sometimes there’s a little wait, but I don’t mind because when she comes in, she listens to all my concerns and genuinely cares. I’d recommend Dr. Hagerty to anyone needing a compassionate and dedicated neurologist.
About Dr. Catherine Hagerty, MD
- Neurology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1770551574
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hagerty accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hagerty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hagerty works at
Dr. Hagerty has seen patients for Insomnia, Tremor and Dementia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hagerty on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Hagerty. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hagerty.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hagerty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hagerty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.