Overview

Dr. Catherine Hagerty, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New Bern, NC. They specialize in Neurology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with CarolinaEast Medical Center.



Dr. Hagerty works at CCHC Atlantic Neurology in New Bern, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Insomnia, Tremor and Dementia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.